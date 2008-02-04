Christopher's Thyroid Maintenance Formula Perspective: front
Christopher's Thyroid Maintenance Formula Perspective: back
Christopher's Thyroid Maintenance Formula Perspective: top
Christopher's Thyroid Maintenance Formula

100 ct
This is an herbal aid for the thyroid and assisting glandular systems. These herbs assist in controlling metabolism and give herbal feeding to the thyroid glands to help them do their job more efficiently.* This is a very fine glandular aid.

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Organic Kelp Plant , Watercress Plant , Wildcrafted Nettle Leaf , Wildcrafted Mullein Leaf , Parsley Leaf , Organic Irish Moss , Organic Sheep Sorrel Herb . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

