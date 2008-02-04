Christopher's Thyroid Maintenance Formula
Product Details
This is an herbal aid for the thyroid and assisting glandular systems. These herbs assist in controlling metabolism and give herbal feeding to the thyroid glands to help them do their job more efficiently.* This is a very fine glandular aid.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Organic Kelp Plant , Watercress Plant , Wildcrafted Nettle Leaf , Wildcrafted Mullein Leaf , Parsley Leaf , Organic Irish Moss , Organic Sheep Sorrel Herb . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
