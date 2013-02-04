Christopher's Vitalerbs™ Extract Perspective: front
Christopher's Vitalerbs™ Extract

2 fl ozUPC: 0008478349800
Product Details

Vitalerbs is an all natural, 100% whole food, vitamin & mineral formula that has the nutrients to support body functions*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
59.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Alfalfa Leaf , Barley Leaf , Rosehips , Oatstraw , Purple Dulse Leaf , Ginger Root , Dandelion Root , Kelp , Spirulina , Irish Moss , Beet Root , Nutritional Yeast , Blue Violet , Cayenne , Carrot , Jurassic Green . Other Ingredients : Pure Vegetable Glycerine and Distilled Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More