Vitalerbs is an all natural, 100% whole food, vitamin & mineral formula that has the nutrients to support body functions*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Proprietary Blend : Alfalfa Leaf , Barley Leaf , Rosehips , Oatstraw , Purple Dulse Leaf , Ginger Root , Dandelion Root , Kelp , Spirulina , Irish Moss , Beet Root , Nutritional Yeast , Blue Violet , Cayenne , Carrot , Jurassic Green . Other Ingredients : Pure Vegetable Glycerine and Distilled Water .
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
