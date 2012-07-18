Christopher's X-Ceptic Extract
Used traditionally by many herbalists and natural healers as Nature’s perfect antiseptic. Contains many of Nature’s finest and most potent natural germ and bacteria fighters. This extract is in a base of pure grain alcohol. This is for External Use Only.
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted White Oak Bark , Wildcrafted Goldenseal Root , Fresh Garlic Bulb , Organic Comfrey Root , Wildcrafted Myrrh Gum , Cayenne Pepper . Other Ingredients : Pure Grain Alcohol and Distilled Water
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
