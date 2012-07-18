Christopher's X-Ceptic Extract Perspective: front
Christopher's X-Ceptic Extract

1 fl ozUPC: 0008478349706
Used traditionally by many herbalists and natural healers as Nature’s perfect antiseptic. Contains many of Nature’s finest and most potent natural germ and bacteria fighters. This extract is in a base of pure grain alcohol. This is for External Use Only.

Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted White Oak Bark , Wildcrafted Goldenseal Root , Fresh Garlic Bulb , Organic Comfrey Root , Wildcrafted Myrrh Gum , Cayenne Pepper . Other Ingredients : Pure Grain Alcohol and Distilled Water

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

