Chung Jung One Gochujang Korean Chili Sauce
7.5 ozUPC: 0085232000001
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Gochujang made by Chung Jung One is the next generation of the traditional fermented Korean hot chili paste and will deliver a sweet, tart, unami tang to your taste buds.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice, Sugar, Red Pepper Powder, Salt, Garlic, Rice Wine, Tapioca Syrup, Rice Syrup, Vinegar, Onion, Mustard Powder, Cane Sugar
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
