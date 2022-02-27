Chupa Chups Assorted Mega Lollipops
Product Details
Delicious flavors include Strawberry, Orange, Watermelon, Cherry, Lemon-Lime and Apple. Chupa Chups flavors bring long-lasting enjoyment to the young and old, and the premium lollipop stick won't fall apart in your mouth, letting you enjoy your lollipop sucker until the end. Chupa Chups displays are great gifts or perfect for exhibiting at businesses, parties or events.
- Low calorie and fat free
- Peanut and gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, LACTIC ACID, CITRIC ACID, MALIC ACID, NATURAL AND ARTIFICAL FLAVOR, COLOR ADDED, FRUIT JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (APPLE, ORANGE, STRAWBERRY, CHERRY, WATERMELON), BLUE 1.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More