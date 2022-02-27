Ingredients

SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, LACTIC ACID, CITRIC ACID, MALIC ACID, NATURAL AND ARTIFICAL FLAVOR, COLOR ADDED, FRUIT JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (APPLE, ORANGE, STRAWBERRY, CHERRY, WATERMELON), BLUE 1.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More