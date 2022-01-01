Circle Glass Galvanized Beverage Dispenser Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Circle Glass Galvanized Beverage Dispenser

1.5 galUPC: 0070457267047
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Container Size: 192 oz.
  • Product Type: Jar Beverage Dispenser
  • Material: Glass
  • Color: Clear
  • Packaging Type: Boxed