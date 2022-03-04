Hover to Zoom
Ciresa Mountain Gorgonzola Cheese
1 lbUPC: 0028648120000
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.227g
Monounsaturated Fat2.205g
Cholesterol21mg7%
Sodium325mg14.13%
Total Carbohydrate0.66g0.24%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.142g
Protein6.067g
Calcium150mg10%
Copper0.01mg2%
Iron0.088mg0%
Magnesium7mg2%
Manganese0.003mg0%
Niacin0.29mg2%
Phosphorus110mg8%
Potassium73mg2%
Riboflavin0.11mg8%
Thiamin0.008mg0%
Vitamin A204mcg25%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D6mcg30%
Vitamin E0.106mg0%
Vitamin K0.68mcg0%
Zinc0.75mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cows Milk, Salt, Rennet, Penicillium, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
