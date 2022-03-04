Hover to Zoom
Ciresa Tallegio Cheese
1 lbUPC: 0028648140000
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol22mg7.33%
Sodium326mg13.58%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A550Number of International Units11%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Salt, Rennet, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More