Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 10.77% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 22mg 7.33%

Sodium 326mg 13.58%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 5g

Calcium 150mg 15%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 550Number of International Units 11%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%