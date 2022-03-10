Citracal Maximum Calcium Citrate Calcium Supplement Perspective: front
Citracal Maximum Calcium Citrate Calcium Supplement
Citracal Maximum Calcium Citrate Calcium Supplement
Citracal Maximum Calcium Citrate Calcium Supplement

180 ctUPC: 0001650053536
#1 Doctor & Pharmacist Recommended Calcium Brand 

Defy bone aging with Citracal calcium and a high level of Vitamin D3.

Adequate calcium and vitamin D throughout life as part of a well-balanced diet, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Citracal maximum is made with calcium citrate, a different kind of calcium:

  • Highly soluble, easily absorbed
  • Gentle on your digestive system
  • Can Be Taken With or Without Food
  • Coated Caplets

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.