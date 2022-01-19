Citrucel® Fiber Therapy For Irregularity Caplets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Citrucel® Fiber Therapy For Irregularity Caplets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Citrucel® Fiber Therapy For Irregularity Caplets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Citrucel® Fiber Therapy For Irregularity Caplets Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Citrucel® Fiber Therapy For Irregularity Caplets

100 ctUPC: 0030766041978
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

  • Gentle and clinically proven effective
  • Gives you additional fiber to help relieve occasional constipation
  • The only fiber for irregularity that won't cause excess gas

Shipping & Return Information

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Inactive Ingredients : Crospovidone , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Yellow 6 Aluminum Lake , Magnesium Stearate , Maltodextrin , Povidone , Sodium Lauryl Sulfate . Active Ingredients : In : Each Caplet : Methylcellulose ( A Non-allergenic Fiber ) ( 500 mg ) . Purpose : Bulk-forming Fiber Laxative . Inactive Ingredients : Crospovidone , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Yellow 6 Aluminum Lake , Magnesium Stearate , Maltodextrin , Povidone , Sodium Lauryl Sulfate .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More