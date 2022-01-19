Ingredients

Active Ingredients : In : Each Caplet : Methylcellulose ( A Non-allergenic Fiber ) ( 500 mg ) . Purpose : Bulk-forming Fiber Laxative . Inactive Ingredients : Crospovidone , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Yellow 6 Aluminum Lake , Magnesium Stearate , Maltodextrin , Povidone , Sodium Lauryl Sulfate .

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

