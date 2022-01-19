Hover to Zoom
Citrucel Orange Flavor Methylcellulose Fiber Therapy for Irregularity
30 ozUPC: 0030068041830
Located in AISLE 31
Product Details
- Gentle and Clinically Proven Effective
- Gives you Additional Fiber to Help Restore and Maintain Regularity
- The Only Fiber for Regularity that Won't Cause Excess Gas
- Great Taste
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Methylcellulose , Citric Acid , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Yellow #6 Lake , Maltodextrin , Orange Flavors (Natural And Artificial) . Potassium Citrate , Riboflavin , Sucrose , Titanium Dioxide , Tricalcium Phosphate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More