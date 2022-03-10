Surround yourself with fresh, clean air...Naturally! The most effective odor eliminators come from nature and Citrus Magic harnesses that natural power. Eliminate odors on contact with citrus Magic Odor Eliminating Air Freshener Sprays. Using 100% Active ingredients made from pure and natural citrus oils, Citrus Magic sprays last up to 4X longer than conventional air fresheners that are mostly made of water, gas and a little perfume. One spray of Citrus magic and you will instantly notice the difference!

100% Active Ingredients

Natural Air Freshening

Non-Aerosol

Made in USA