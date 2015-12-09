Hover to Zoom
Citrus Magic Citrus Solid Air Freshener
20 ozUPC: 0008705272200
Product Details
Citrus Magic® Solid Air Freshener magically absorbs bad odors and freshens the air... Naturally! This unique formula uses baking soda, increasing its odor absorbing power. Odors are eliminated and the clean Fresh Citrus scent freshens the air.
Is ideal for... Carpet Odors, Pet Odors, Pet Beds, Musty Smells, Litter Box Odors, Cage Odors.
Long Lasting Dual Action:
- Instantly Eliminates Odors
- Fresh Citrus Scent Fills the Air
- Absorbs Pet Odors!
- 20 oz. Size
- Ideal for Litter Boxes • Pet Cages • Pet Beds
- Closets & All Pet Areas