Hover to Zoom
Citrus Magic Fresh Citrus Natural All Purpose Cleaner
22 fl ozUPC: 0008705212799
Purchase Options
Product Details
Citrus Magic ® All Purpose Cleaner is fortified with natural and organic citrus extracts (natural grease cutters) for added cleaning power. Removes dirt, grease, grime, soap scum, crayon, heel marks and finger prints quickly and easily from most washable surfaces in and around the home. You will love Citrus Magic's clean, fresh scent. Citrus Magic cleans without the harsh chemicals and unpleasant odors often found in ordinary cleaners. For The Kitchen, Bathrooms, Inside, Outside, and For Laundry.