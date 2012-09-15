Hover to Zoom
Citrus Magic Linen Solid Air Freshener
20 ozUPC: 0008705272198
Product Details
Citrus Magic Solid Air Freshener magically absorbs bad odors and freshens the air...Naturally! Our unique formula uses baking soda, increasing its odor absorbing power. Odors are eliminated and the clean Pure Linen scent freshens the air.
Long Lasting Dual Action:
- Instantly Eliminates Odors
- Pure Linen Scent Fills the Air
- Naturally Absorbs Odors!
- Ideal for Basements • Closets • Pet Areas • Cars • Smoke • Mold• Mildew