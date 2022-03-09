Hover to Zoom
Citrus Magic Pet Natural Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Eliminator Fragrance Free
22 FL OZUPC: 0008705271799
Product Details
Citrus Magic's Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Eliminator is a safe and effective formula of vegetable enzymes which quickly neutralizes the strongest pet odors on contact. Citrus Magic's Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Eliminator is non-staining and non-corrosive so it's safe for any surface in the home.
So gentle and non-irritating, you can even use Citrus Magic's Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Eliminator directly on your pet's coat to remove foul odors and tough stains! Even skunk odors
- Litter Boxes
- Pet Bedding, Carpets & Upholstery
- Safe to Use Directly on Your Pet
- Even Works on Skunk Odors
- Made in The USA