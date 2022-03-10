Hover to Zoom
Citrus Magic Pure Linen Natural Odor Eliminating Air Freshener
3.5 fl ozUPC: 0008705271846
Product Details
Citrus Magic Pure Linen lasts much longer than ordinary air fresheners, and does so much more! Ordinary air fresheners are just perfume cover-ups. Pure Linen is superior, working in seconds to dissolve the toughest airborne odors on contact, leaving the air scented with a wonderful fresh linen fragrance...Naturally.
Special Non-Aerosol Container: Citrus Magic's pure and active citrus ingredients are sealed in the container's interior, airtight pouch to maintain freshness. This pouch is pressurized with room air, providing the convenience of a one-touch, continuous spray. The entire container is recyclable.
- Non-Aerosol
- Citrus Magic is Ideal for Any Tough Odor!
- Smoke Odors • Pet Odors • Bathrooms • Food Odors • Carpet Odors • Garbage Cans