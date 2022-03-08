Surround yourself with clean, fresh air... Naturally! The most effective odor eliminators come from nature and Citrus Magic has been harnessing that natural power for over 25 years. Citrus Magic doesn't just cover up or mask unpleasant odors, it actually eliminates them. The 100% active ingredients last 4x longer than ordinary air fresheners. enjoy the fresh, clean scent!

New Look!

100% Active Ingredients

Non-Aerosol