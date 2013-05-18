Hover to Zoom
Citrus Magic Spray Lemon Raspberry
3.5 fl ozUPC: 0008705272231
Purchase Options
Product Details
The most effective odor eliminators come from nature and Citrus MagicÂ® harnesses that natural power. Eliminate odors with Citrus Magic and surround yourself with fresh, clean air...Naturally!
- 100% Active Ingredients Last 4x Longer Than Ordinary Air Fresheners
- A natural blend of citrus oils
- Citrus Essential Oils
- Non-Aerosol, Recyclable Container
- Made with Organic Citrus Oil
- Lasts 4x Longer
- Non-Aerosol