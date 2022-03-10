In this world filled with harsh chemicals, your child enters each day innocent and vulnerable to everything he or she makes contact with. Why expose children further to those elements which can do more harm than good?

Clean Kids Naturally™ uses only pure, natural and healthful ingredients in our children's personal care products. Nature's delicate balance is maintained, while keeping your kids fresh and safely squeaky clean. No synthetic ingredients - including dyes or fragrances - are used and we never test on animals. Completely non-toxic, our products are good for children and the environment too!

Orange and deep cleansing lime joint forces to create this highly effective, yet extremely gentle shampoo. Seaweed and aloe extracts have a richly stimulating effect and are excellent for balancing both hair and scalp. Tropical Orange Burst Shampoo can be used daily to keep hair clean and softly manageable.