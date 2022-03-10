Clearly Natural Aloe Vera Liquid Soap is enriched with aloe vera, vitamin E, and natural vegetable-derived glycerine, a natural humectant that draws moisture to nourish and refresh your skin. It leaves your hands smooth and soft. Enjoy the light, cleans scent.

No Artificial Ingredients

Hypo-Allergenic

No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

No Sodium Laureth Sulfate

Cruelty Free

Enriched with Vegetable Glycerine, Aloe and Vitamin E to Gently Cleanse, Moisturize and Refresh.