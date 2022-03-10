Hover to Zoom
Clearly Natural Essentials Aloe Vera Glycerin Hand Soap
12 fl ozUPC: 0008705277774
Clearly Natural Aloe Vera Liquid Soap is enriched with aloe vera, vitamin E, and natural vegetable-derived glycerine, a natural humectant that draws moisture to nourish and refresh your skin. It leaves your hands smooth and soft. Enjoy the light, cleans scent.
- No Artificial Ingredients
- Hypo-Allergenic
- No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
- No Sodium Laureth Sulfate
- Cruelty Free
Enriched with Vegetable Glycerine, Aloe and Vitamin E to Gently Cleanse, Moisturize and Refresh.