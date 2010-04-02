Hover to Zoom
Clearly Natural Essentials Aloe Vera Glycerin Soap
4 ozUPC: 0007557300010
Ingredients
Glycerine (Humectant/vegetable) , Sodium Stearate (Surfactant/vegetable Fatty Acid) , Decyl Glucoside (Surfactant/vegetable Fatty Acid) , Sorbitol ( Thickener , Skin Conditioner/sugar Alcohol ) , Sodium Oleate (Surfactant/vegetable, Coconut Fatty Acid) , Propanediol ( Humectant/petroleum Free Glycol ) , Sodium Citrate ( Ph Stabilizer/salt , ) , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice , Blend Of : Natural Fragrance and Essential Oils , Natural Color .
Allergen Info
Derived From Lactose.
