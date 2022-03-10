Clearly Natural has just released a convenient 3-pack for the three most popular fragrances: Unscented, Aloe & Vitamin E. Now you can have three times the moisturizing power of the glycerine soaps. Spread throughout the bathrooms in your home or useone now and save the other two for later.

No Artificial Colors

No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)

No Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES)

Hypo-Allergenic

Cruelty-Free

Biodegradable

Pure and Natural Glycerine Soap

All Natural Glycerine Soap Made with the Finest Ingredients

Clean the World™ Soap Saves Lives