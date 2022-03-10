Clearly Natural Unscented Liquid Soap is enriched with natural vegetable-derived glycerine, a natural humectant that draws moisture to the skin, to nourish and refresh skin leaving hands smooth and soft.

No Artficial Ingredients

Fragrance free

No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)

No Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES)

Cruelty Free

Enriched with Vegetable Glycerine and Formulated with No Added Fragrances for Extra Sensitive Skin.