12 fl ozUPC: 0008705277773
Product Details

Clearly Natural Vitamin E Liquid Soap is enriched with aloe vera, vitamin E and vegetable-derived glycerine, a natural humectant that draws moisture to nourish and refresh your skin, it leaves your hands feeling smooth and soft. Enjoy the light, clean scent.

  • No Artificial Ingredients
  • Hypo-Allergenic
  • No Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfate
  • Cruelty Free
  • Biodegradable
  • Pure and Natural
  • Enriched with Vegetable Glycerine, Aloe and Vitamin C to Gently Cleanse, Moisturize and Refresh.