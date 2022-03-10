Hover to Zoom
Clearly Natural Essentials Vitamin E Glycerin Hand Soap
12 fl ozUPC: 0008705277773
Product Details
Clearly Natural Vitamin E Liquid Soap is enriched with aloe vera, vitamin E and vegetable-derived glycerine, a natural humectant that draws moisture to nourish and refresh your skin, it leaves your hands feeling smooth and soft. Enjoy the light, clean scent.
- No Artificial Ingredients
- Hypo-Allergenic
- No Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfate
- Cruelty Free
- Biodegradable
- Pure and Natural
- Enriched with Vegetable Glycerine, Aloe and Vitamin C to Gently Cleanse, Moisturize and Refresh.