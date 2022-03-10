Clearly Natural Vitamin E Liquid Soap is enriched with aloe vera, vitamin E and vegetable-derived glycerine, a natural humectant that draws moisture to nourish and refresh your skin, it leaves your hands feeling smooth and soft. Enjoy the light, clean scent.

No Artificial Ingredients

Hypo-Allergenic

No Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfate

Cruelty Free

Biodegradable

Pure and Natural

Enriched with Vegetable Glycerine, Aloe and Vitamin C to Gently Cleanse, Moisturize and Refresh.