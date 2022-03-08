Hover to Zoom
Clearly Natural Essentials Vitamin E Glycerin Soap
4 ozUPC: 0007557300011
Purchase Options
Product Details
- No Artifical Colors
- No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
- No Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES)
- Hypo-Allergenic
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Paraben Free
- Cruelty-Free
- Made in the USA
- A Luxurious Blend of Essential Oils and Natural Vegetable Glycerine
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Glycerin (Humectant/vegetable) , Sodium Stearate (Surfactant/vegetable Fatty Acid) , Decyl Glucoside (Surfactant/vegetable Oil) , Sorbitol ( Thickener , Skin Conditioner/sugar Alcohol ) , Sodium Oleate (Surfactant/vegetable, Coconut Fatty Acid) , Propanediol ( Humectant/petroleum Free Glycol ) , Tocopherol , Sodium Citrate ( Ph Stabilizer/salt , ) , Blend Of : Natural Fragrance and Essential Oils , Natural Color .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More