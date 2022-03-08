Ingredients

Glycerin (Humectant/vegetable) , Sodium Stearate (Surfactant/vegetable Fatty Acid) , Decyl Glucoside (Surfactant/vegetable Oil) , Sorbitol ( Thickener , Skin Conditioner/sugar Alcohol ) , Sodium Oleate (Surfactant/vegetable, Coconut Fatty Acid) , Propanediol ( Humectant/petroleum Free Glycol ) , Tocopherol , Sodium Citrate ( Ph Stabilizer/salt , ) , Blend Of : Natural Fragrance and Essential Oils , Natural Color .

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.