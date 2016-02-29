Hover to Zoom
Clearly Natural Essentials Vitamin E Glycerin Soap
3 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0008705272363
Purchase Options
Product Details
Clearly Natural has just release a convenient 3-pack for the three most popular fragrances: Unscented, Aloe & Vitamin E. Now you can have three times the moisturizing power of the glycerine soaps. Spread throughout the bathrooms in your home or use one now and save the other two for later.
- No Artificial Colors
- No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
- No Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES)
- Hypo-Allergenic
- Cruelty-Free
- Biodegradable
- Pure and Natural Glycerine Soap
- All Natural Glycerine Soap Made with Finest Ingredients
- Clean the World™ Soap Saves Lives!