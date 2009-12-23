Ingredients

Soy Protein Isolate, Beet Juice Concentrate, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Palm Kernel Oil, OrganicRolled Oats, Organic Soy Protein Concentrate, Cocoa, Dry Roasted Almonds, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Inulin(Chicory Extract), Rice Starch, Organic Oat Flour, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Milled Flaxseed, Organic Oat Fiber, Cocoa Butter, SoyLecithin, Salt, Soy Flour, Unsweetened Chocolate, Baking Soda. VITAMINS & MINERALS: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid(Vit. C), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Ferric Orthophosphate (Iron), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Zinc Citrate, Phytonadione (Vit. K1), Biotin, Niacinamide(Vit. B3), Calcium Pantothenate (Vit. B5), Potassium Iodide, Manganese Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Thiamin (Vit. B1),Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12), Sodium Molybdate, Folic Acid (Vit. B9), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More