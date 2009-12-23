Clif Bar Builders Cookies 'N Cream Protein Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Clif Bar Builders Cookies 'N Cream Protein Bars Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Clif Bar Builders Cookies 'N Cream Protein Bars Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Clif Bar Builders Cookies 'N Cream Protein Bars Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Clif Bar Builders Cookies 'N Cream Protein Bars Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Clif Bar Builders Cookies 'N Cream Protein Bars Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Clif Bar Builders Cookies 'N Cream Protein Bars

12 ct / 2.4 ozUPC: 0072225260040
Purchase Options

Product Details

Packed with 20 grams of protein, delivers indulgent taste naturally and with 32-35% organic ingredients, no trans fats or partially hydrogenated oils and low glycemic food.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar20g
Protein20g40%
Biotin30mcg10%
Calcium250mg25%
Chloride0g0%
Chromium12mcg10%
Copper0.3mg15%
Iodide22.5mcg15%
Iron4.5mg25%
Magnesium100mg25%
Manganese0.7mg35%
Molybdenum11.25mcg15%
Niacin3mg15%
Phosphorus200mg20%
Potassium210mg6%
Riboflavin0.25mg15%
Thiamin0.38mg25%
Vitamin A1500Number of International Units30%
Vitamin C60mg100%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E30Number of International Units100%
Vitamin K20mcg25%
Zinc3mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Protein Isolate, Beet Juice Concentrate, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Palm Kernel Oil, OrganicRolled Oats, Organic Soy Protein Concentrate, Cocoa, Dry Roasted Almonds, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Inulin(Chicory Extract), Rice Starch, Organic Oat Flour, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Milled Flaxseed, Organic Oat Fiber, Cocoa Butter, SoyLecithin, Salt, Soy Flour, Unsweetened Chocolate, Baking Soda. VITAMINS & MINERALS: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid(Vit. C), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Ferric Orthophosphate (Iron), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Zinc Citrate, Phytonadione (Vit. K1), Biotin, Niacinamide(Vit. B3), Calcium Pantothenate (Vit. B5), Potassium Iodide, Manganese Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Thiamin (Vit. B1),Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12), Sodium Molybdate, Folic Acid (Vit. B9), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More