Clif Bar Builders Vanilla Almond Protein Meal Bars
Product Details
You’re a worker. Whether it’s in the gym or on the jobsite, you’re constantly building and striving for something great. That's why we made CLIF Builders protein bars with 20 grams of complete protein and essential amino acids to help repair and build muscle. And because we make every ingredient count, you don’t have to sacrifice taste or texture to get all the benefits of a protein bar that works as hard as you. If vanilla’s more your speed, go for this almond- and protein-packed treat.
- New Look. Same 20g Protein: Clif Builders protein bars have a bold new look. If the amazing new designs aren’t in your delivery, they will be soon.
- Energy For Working Out Or Working Hard: 20g of complete protein with essential amino acids to help build and repair muscles whether you’re in the gym or on the job.
- Favorite Flavors For The Win: Clif Builders protein bars have newly designed wrappers, but we didn’t change any flavor. They remain a tasty choice for anyone looking for a protein boost with a winning texture.
- High-Quality Ingredients: Clif Builders protein bars are now gluten free. That’s right, and they’re made from non-GMO and low-glycemic-index† ingredients for prolonged levels of energy.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Protein Isolate, Beet Syrup, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Almond Butter, Organic Oat Fiber, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Soy Flour, Almonds, Rice Starch, Natural Flavors, Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Sunflower Oil, Soy Lecithin, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Vanilla Extract, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant).Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Beta Caotene (Vit. A), Niacinamide (Vit. B3), D-calcium Pantothenate (Vit. B5), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12), Potassium Iodide
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More