Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Energy Bars
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Energy Bars
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Energy Bars Perspective: left
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Energy Bars Perspective: right
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Energy Bars Perspective: top
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Energy Bars Perspective: bottom
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Energy Bars

12 ct / 2.4 ozUPC: 0072225231322
Product Details

The Ultimate Energy Bar® - Made with organic rolled oats and chocolate chips, Chocolate Chip CLIF BAR® evokes memories of fresh, warm chocolate chip cookies straight from the oven. Non-GMO and made with 10 grams of protein, this delicious energy bar is made to help energize you before or during activity.

Clif Bar is the ultimate performance energy bar, delivering an optimal blend of plant-based protein, fat, fiber, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies. It also contains a unique blend of fast-acting and longer-lasting carbohydrates from organic sugar and rolled oats to help fuel up before or during activity. As part of Clif Bar & Company’s commitment to making products that are friendly to people and the environment, Clif Bar is also non-GMO, with no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors.

  • The classically craveable taste of a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie
  • Nutrition For Sustained Energy: Clif Bar is the ultimate performance energy bar, purposefully crafted to deliver an optimal blend of protein, fat, fiber, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies; with 10 grams of protein, these energy bars are perfect for fueling up before, or during, activity
  • Wholesome Ingredients That Are Better For The Planet: Keeping your energy up never felt so good - as part of our mission to help create a healthier, more sustainable food system, we make every bar with sustainably sourced chocolate and wholesome, plant-based ingredients like almonds, peanuts, dried fruit, and organic rolled oats
  • Energy On The Go: Whether you need sustained energy for hiking, climbing, skiing, or a long bike ride, Clif Bar delivers wholesome, delicious energy that’s all wrapped up and ready to go

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (68 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar21g
Protein9g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium84mg20%
Niacin4mg25%
Phosphorus250mg20%
Potassium207mg4%
Riboflavin0.2mg15%
Thiamin0.18mg15%
Vitamin A18mcg2%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D2Number of International Units10%
Vitamin E1.5mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Soy Rice Crisps (Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Barley Malt Extract), Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Syrup, Unsweetened Chocolate‡, Chicory Fiber, Organic Soy Flour, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon.Vitamins & Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Niacinamide (Vit. B3), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12).

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.