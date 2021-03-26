Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Energy Bars
Product Details
The Ultimate Energy Bar® - Made with organic rolled oats and chocolate chips, Chocolate Chip CLIF BAR® evokes memories of fresh, warm chocolate chip cookies straight from the oven. Non-GMO and made with 10 grams of protein, this delicious energy bar is made to help energize you before or during activity.
Clif Bar is the ultimate performance energy bar, delivering an optimal blend of plant-based protein, fat, fiber, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies. It also contains a unique blend of fast-acting and longer-lasting carbohydrates from organic sugar and rolled oats to help fuel up before or during activity. As part of Clif Bar & Company’s commitment to making products that are friendly to people and the environment, Clif Bar is also non-GMO, with no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors.
- The classically craveable taste of a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie
- Nutrition For Sustained Energy: Clif Bar is the ultimate performance energy bar, purposefully crafted to deliver an optimal blend of protein, fat, fiber, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies; with 10 grams of protein, these energy bars are perfect for fueling up before, or during, activity
- Wholesome Ingredients That Are Better For The Planet: Keeping your energy up never felt so good - as part of our mission to help create a healthier, more sustainable food system, we make every bar with sustainably sourced chocolate and wholesome, plant-based ingredients like almonds, peanuts, dried fruit, and organic rolled oats
- Energy On The Go: Whether you need sustained energy for hiking, climbing, skiing, or a long bike ride, Clif Bar delivers wholesome, delicious energy that’s all wrapped up and ready to go
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Soy Rice Crisps (Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Barley Malt Extract), Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Syrup, Unsweetened Chocolate‡, Chicory Fiber, Organic Soy Flour, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon.Vitamins & Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Niacinamide (Vit. B3), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12).
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
