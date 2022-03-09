Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Mini Energy Bars Perspective: front
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Mini Energy Bars
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Mini Energy Bars
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Mini Energy Bars
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Mini Energy Bars
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Mini Energy Bars
Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Mini Energy Bars

20 ct / 0.99 ozUPC: 0072225238799
Product Details

The Snack-Size Energy Bar.

Fuel up with a mini but mighty snack. CLIF BAR® Minis are an optimal blend of protein, fat, and carbs for a perfectly portioned 100 calorie snack-size energy bar.

The classically craveable taste of a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie.

  • MINI, BUT MIGHTY: With 4g of protein (8% DV) and 100 calories, it’s the perfect portion of snack-size energy for active everyday occasions
  • ENERGY FOR THE ACTIVE EVERYDAY: CLIF BAR® Minis are an optimal blend of protein, fat, and carbs for snack-size energy before (and during) light physical activity
  • WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: This mini snack is mighty delicious. Every bar is made with wholesome, non-GMO ingredients like nuts, organic rolled oats, and real chocolate
  • SAME GREAT TASTE AS CLIF BAR®: Minis are made with the same recipes as regular-size CLIF BAR® -they’re just smaller
  • POCKET-SIZED FOR ON-THE-GO: Power up with wholesome, delicious energy, all wrapped up and ready to go

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar9g
Protein4g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium34mg8%
Niacin1.6mg10%
Phosphorus100mg8%
Potassium85mg2%
Riboflavin0.08mg6%
Thiamin0.07mg6%
Vitamin A18mcg2%
Vitamin C1.8mg2%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate‡, Organic Soy Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter‡, Barley Malt Extract, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin, Organic Cinnamon.Vitamins & Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Niacinamide (Vit. B3), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12)

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.