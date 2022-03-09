Clif Bar® Chocolate Chip Mini Energy Bars
Product Details
The Snack-Size Energy Bar.
Fuel up with a mini but mighty snack. CLIF BAR® Minis are an optimal blend of protein, fat, and carbs for a perfectly portioned 100 calorie snack-size energy bar.
The classically craveable taste of a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie.
- MINI, BUT MIGHTY: With 4g of protein (8% DV) and 100 calories, it’s the perfect portion of snack-size energy for active everyday occasions
- ENERGY FOR THE ACTIVE EVERYDAY: CLIF BAR® Minis are an optimal blend of protein, fat, and carbs for snack-size energy before (and during) light physical activity
- WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: This mini snack is mighty delicious. Every bar is made with wholesome, non-GMO ingredients like nuts, organic rolled oats, and real chocolate
- SAME GREAT TASTE AS CLIF BAR®: Minis are made with the same recipes as regular-size CLIF BAR® -they’re just smaller
- POCKET-SIZED FOR ON-THE-GO: Power up with wholesome, delicious energy, all wrapped up and ready to go
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate‡, Organic Soy Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter‡, Barley Malt Extract, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin, Organic Cinnamon.Vitamins & Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Niacinamide (Vit. B3), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12)
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More