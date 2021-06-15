Clif Bar Coffee Collection Caramel Macchiato Energy Bars Perspective: front
Clif Bar Coffee Collection Caramel Macchiato Energy Bars Perspective: back
Clif Bar Coffee Collection Caramel Macchiato Energy Bars Perspective: left
Clif Bar Coffee Collection Caramel Macchiato Energy Bars Perspective: right
Clif Bar Coffee Collection Caramel Macchiato Energy Bars Perspective: top
Clif Bar Coffee Collection Caramel Macchiato Energy Bars Perspective: bottom
Clif Bar Coffee Collection Caramel Macchiato Energy Bars

12 ct / 2.4 ozUPC: 0072225213988
Product Details

Clif Bar Coffee Collection is made with organic coffee beans, has 9g of protein, is non-GMO, and is plant based. Each bar contains one shot of espresso, 65mg of caffeine.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (68 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar20g
Protein9g
Calcium43mg4%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium42mg10%
Phosphorus125mg10%
Potassium221mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Rice Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Soy Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Natural Flavors, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Coffee Beans, Sea Salt, Organic Rice Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Organic Coffee Fruit Extract (Contains Caffeine), Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
