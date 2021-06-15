Ingredients

Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Rice Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Soy Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Natural Flavors, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Coffee Beans, Sea Salt, Organic Rice Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Organic Coffee Fruit Extract (Contains Caffeine), Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More