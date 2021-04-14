Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Dark Chocolate Mocha Energy Bars
Product Details
We know you care about doing good for the planet. That's why it’s not enough to say we make it good. We actually get out there, roll up our sleeves, and make things happen. Clif Bar is made to feed the adventure in all of us. Our bars are purposefully crafted to deliver the protein, fiber, and carbs to sustain active bodies.
- Nutrition for sustained energy
- A perfect energy snack to fuel up with, before, or during activity
- Wholesome ingredients: keeping your energy up never tasted so good
- Power up with wholesome, delicious energy, all wrapped up and ready to go
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Rice Flour, Cocoa, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Soy Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Natural Flavors, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coffee Extract, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Coffee Beans, Organic Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Organic Cocoa, Organic Palm Kernel Oil, Organic Rice Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Organic Coffee Fruit Extract (Contains Caffeine), Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.