Ingredients

Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Rice Flour, Cocoa, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Soy Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Natural Flavors, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coffee Extract, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Coffee Beans, Organic Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Organic Cocoa, Organic Palm Kernel Oil, Organic Rice Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Organic Coffee Fruit Extract (Contains Caffeine), Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More