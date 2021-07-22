Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Espresso Mini Energy Bars Perspective: front
Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Espresso Mini Energy Bars Perspective: back
Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Espresso Mini Energy Bars Perspective: left
Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Espresso Mini Energy Bars Perspective: right
Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Espresso Mini Energy Bars Perspective: top
Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Espresso Mini Energy Bars Perspective: bottom
Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Espresso Mini Energy Bars

20 ct / 0.99 ozUPC: 0072225287947
Product Details

Experience a whole new way to get your coffee. CLIF BAR® Coffee Collection Minis are delicious, bite-size boosts of energy you can enjoy on the go. Perfect for an early morning ride or powering you through an afternoon adventure, they’re crafted to deliver an ideal mix of protein, fat, and carbs to sustain active bodies. Each bar is packed with an espresso shot’s worth of caffeine, and they’re available in two bold flavors: Cappuccino and Espresso.

  • Equivalent of 1 espresso shot per Mini
  • 4 g of protein
  • Non-GMO
  • No high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors
  • Plant based

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar8g
Protein4g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brown Rice Syrup , * , Rolled Oats , * , Soy Protein Isolate , Cane Syrup , * , Roasted Soybeans , * , Rice Flour , Soy Flour , * , Oat Fiber , * , Cane Sugar , * , Natural Flavors , Unsweetened Chocolate , * , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , * , Alkalized Cocoa , * , Coffee Beans , * , Coffee Extract , Cocoa , * , Sea Salt , Barley Malt Extract , Cocoa Butter , * , Coffee Fruit Extract , * ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.