Ingredients

Brown Rice Syrup , * , Rolled Oats , * , Soy Protein Isolate , Cane Syrup , * , Roasted Soybeans , * , Rice Flour , Soy Flour , * , Oat Fiber , * , Cane Sugar , * , Natural Flavors , Unsweetened Chocolate , * , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , * , Alkalized Cocoa , * , Coffee Beans , * , Coffee Extract , Cocoa , * , Sea Salt , Barley Malt Extract , Cocoa Butter , * , Coffee Fruit Extract , * ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More