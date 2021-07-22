Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Espresso Mini Energy Bars
Product Details
Experience a whole new way to get your coffee. CLIF BAR® Coffee Collection Minis are delicious, bite-size boosts of energy you can enjoy on the go. Perfect for an early morning ride or powering you through an afternoon adventure, they’re crafted to deliver an ideal mix of protein, fat, and carbs to sustain active bodies. Each bar is packed with an espresso shot’s worth of caffeine, and they’re available in two bold flavors: Cappuccino and Espresso.
- Equivalent of 1 espresso shot per Mini
- 4 g of protein
- Non-GMO
- No high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors
- Plant based
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Syrup , * , Rolled Oats , * , Soy Protein Isolate , Cane Syrup , * , Roasted Soybeans , * , Rice Flour , Soy Flour , * , Oat Fiber , * , Cane Sugar , * , Natural Flavors , Unsweetened Chocolate , * , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , * , Alkalized Cocoa , * , Coffee Beans , * , Coffee Extract , Cocoa , * , Sea Salt , Barley Malt Extract , Cocoa Butter , * , Coffee Fruit Extract , * ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Soy Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
