Ingredients

Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Organic Rolled Oats , Soy Protein Isolate , Organic Cane Syrup , Organic Roasted Soybeans , Rice Flour , Organic Almonds , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Soy Flour , Organic Oat Fiber , Natural Flavors , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Unsweetened Chocolate , Organic Coffee Beans , Organic Rice Starch , Sea Salt , Barley Malt Extract , Organic Coffee Fruit Extract ( Contains Caffeine ) , Soy Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols ( Antioxidant ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.