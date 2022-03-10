Clif Bar® Coffee Collection Vanilla Almond Latte Energy Bar Case Sale
Product Details
Crafted with sustainably sourced organic coffee beans from Colombia, new Clif Coffee Collection Energy Bars are available in three invigorating flavors: Vanilla Almond Latte, Caramel Macchiato, and Dark Chocolate Mocha. And with an espresso shot’s worth of caffeine, these breakfast bars are a tasty way to kick-start the morning—or shift your afternoon into high gear. Even when the coffee shop is out of reach, you can still savor the great taste of a Clif Bar and coffee whenever, and wherever, you want.
- Wholesome Ingredients: Keeping your energy up never tasted so good. These delicious breakfast bars are made with wholesome non-GMO ingredients like nuts, crunchy organic coffee beans, and chunks of real chocolate.
- Energy On The Go: Kick-start your morning with wholesome, delicious energy, all wrapped up and ready to go.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Organic Rolled Oats , Soy Protein Isolate , Organic Cane Syrup , Organic Roasted Soybeans , Rice Flour , Organic Almonds , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Soy Flour , Organic Oat Fiber , Natural Flavors , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Unsweetened Chocolate , Organic Coffee Beans , Organic Rice Starch , Sea Salt , Barley Malt Extract , Organic Coffee Fruit Extract ( Contains Caffeine ) , Soy Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols ( Antioxidant ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More