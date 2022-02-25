Clif Bar® Cool Mint Chocolate Energy Bars
Product Details
CLIF BAR® remains the ultimate performance energy bar, delivering an optimal blend of plant-based protein, fat, fiber, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies. It also contains a unique blend of fast-acting and longer-lasting carbohydrates from organic sugar and rolled oats to help fuel up before or during activity. As part of Clif Bar® & Company’s commitment to making products that are friendly to people and the environment, CLIF BAR® is also non-GMO, with no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors.
- Contains 49mg of Caffeine: Caffeine packs a punch. Consume responsibly. Not recommended for pregnant or nursing women, children under 18 years old, or people sensitive to caffeine
- Nutrition For Sustained Energy: Clif Bar® is the ultimate performance energy bar, purposefully crafted to deliver an optimal blend of protein, fat, fiber, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies. With 9 to 11 grams of protein, these energy bars are perfect for fueling up before, or during, activity.
- Wholesome Ingredients That Are Better For The Planet: Keeping your energy up never felt so good. As part of our mission to help create a healthier, more sustainable food system, we make every bar with sustainably sourced chocolate and wholesome, plant-based ingredients like almonds, peanuts, dried fruit, and organic rolled oats.
- Delicious Flavors, Endless Variety: Satisfy any taste with a dazzling array of craveable CLIF BAR® flavors, including classic favorites like Chocolate Chip and Crunchy Peanut Butter.
- Energy On The Go: Whether you need sustained energy for hiking, climbing, skiing, or a long bike ride, CLIF BAR® delivers wholesome, delicious energy that’s all wrapped up and ready to go.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Soy Rice Crisps (Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Barley Malt Extract), Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Syrup, Chicory Fiber, Cocoa‡, Unsweetened Chocolate‡, Organic Soy Flour, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Organic Cocoa Butter‡, Sea Salt, Green Tea Extract (Contains Caffeine), Organic Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More