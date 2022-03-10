Ingredients

Nut Butter Blend* (Hazelnut Butter*, Cashew Butter*, Almond Butter*), Oat Flour*, Rolled Oats*, Pea Protein*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Date Paste*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Tapioca Syrup*, Cane Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Rice Starch*, Palm Oil*, Rice Flour*, Alkalized Cocoa*, Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Unsweetened Chocolate*, Coconut*, Cocoa*, Sunflower Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible