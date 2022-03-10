Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Chocolate & Hazelnut Butter Bars
Product Details
As a child, I loved cooking with mom—and helping myself to a taste of anything and everything along the way. It was in our family’s kitchen that I first fell in love with eating spoonfuls of peanut butter straight from the jar. Years later, my wife, Kit, and I would bring nut butters along on camping trips for a quick, tasty (and sometimes messy) snack that always hit the spot. Today, the fond memories I have of those moments are the inspiration for our deliciously satisfying USDA organic CLIF® Nut Butter Bars, with smooth, craveable nut butter filling tucked inside. No spoon required.
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Low Glycemic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nut Butter Blend* (Hazelnut Butter*, Cashew Butter*, Almond Butter*), Oat Flour*, Rolled Oats*, Pea Protein*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Date Paste*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Tapioca Syrup*, Cane Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Rice Starch*, Palm Oil*, Rice Flour*, Alkalized Cocoa*, Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Unsweetened Chocolate*, Coconut*, Cocoa*, Sunflower Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More