Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Chocolate & Hazelnut Butter Bars

12 ct / 1.76 ozUPC: 0072225236800
Product Details

As a child, I loved cooking with mom—and helping myself to a taste of anything and everything along the way. It was in our family’s kitchen that I first fell in love with eating spoonfuls of peanut butter straight from the jar. Years later, my wife, Kit, and I would bring nut butters along on camping trips for a quick, tasty (and sometimes messy) snack that always hit the spot. Today, the fond memories I have of those moments are the inspiration for our deliciously satisfying USDA organic CLIF® Nut Butter Bars, with smooth, craveable nut butter filling tucked inside. No spoon required.

  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO
  • Low Glycemic
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein6g
Calcium35mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium42mg10%
Phosphorus125mg10%
Potassium151mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E3.8mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nut Butter Blend* (Hazelnut Butter*, Cashew Butter*, Almond Butter*), Oat Flour*, Rolled Oats*, Pea Protein*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Date Paste*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Tapioca Syrup*, Cane Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Rice Starch*, Palm Oil*, Rice Flour*, Alkalized Cocoa*, Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Unsweetened Chocolate*, Coconut*, Cocoa*, Sunflower Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More