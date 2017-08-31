Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Peanut Butter Bars
Product Details
CLIF® Nut Butter Filled Energy Bar—the same CLIF BAR® kitchen-crafted goodness you know and love plus a creamy nut butter filling.
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Low Glycemic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter*, Oat Flour*, Rolled Oats*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Date Paste*, Cane Syrup*, Pea Protein*, Tapioca Syrup*, Rice Starch*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Palm Oil*, Peanut Flour*, Cane Sugar*, Rice Flour*, Natural Flavors, Peanuts*, Vegetable Glycerin, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant).*Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
