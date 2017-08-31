Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Peanut Butter Bars Perspective: front
Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Peanut Butter Bars Perspective: back
Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Peanut Butter Bars Perspective: left
Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Peanut Butter Bars Perspective: top
Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Peanut Butter Bars Perspective: bottom
Clif Bar Nut Butter Filled Peanut Butter Bars

12 ct / 1.76 ozUPC: 0072225236803
Product Details

CLIF® Nut Butter Filled Energy Bar—the same CLIF BAR® kitchen-crafted goodness you know and love plus a creamy nut butter filling.

  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO
  • Low Glycemic
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium42mg10%
Phosphorus100mg8%
Potassium111mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E3.8mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanut Butter*, Oat Flour*, Rolled Oats*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Date Paste*, Cane Syrup*, Pea Protein*, Tapioca Syrup*, Rice Starch*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Palm Oil*, Peanut Flour*, Cane Sugar*, Rice Flour*, Natural Flavors, Peanuts*, Vegetable Glycerin, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant).*Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

