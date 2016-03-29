Ingredients

Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Cane Syrup, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Peanuts, Rice Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Peanut Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Soy Flour, Natural Flavors, Organic Cocoa Butter1, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Green Tea Extract (Contains Caffeine), Organic Soy Lecithin.Vitamins & Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Niacinamide (Vit. B3), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12 ).1rainforest Alliance Certified Tm

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible