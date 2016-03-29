Clif Bar Peanut Toffee Buzz Energy Bars Perspective: front
Clif Bar Peanut Toffee Buzz Energy Bars Perspective: left
Clif Bar Peanut Toffee Buzz Energy Bars Perspective: right
Clif Bar Peanut Toffee Buzz Energy Bars

12 ct / 2.4 ozUPC: 0072225230240
CLIF Barhas been sustaining athletes at all levels for over 25 years, and we're just as proud to sustain communities across the country. Since we established our CLIFCorps program in 2001, CLIF Bar employees have dedicated nearly 175,000 hours to delivering meals to the elderly, building trails and urban gardens, cleaning beaches, volunteering at local schools, and more—all on company time! A lot goes into making CLIF Bar & Company such a special place to work, and serving others has always been one of our favorite ways to give back.

Feature Benefits:

  • Contains Caffeine
  • 10g Protein
  • Made with Organic Peanut Butter
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (68 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar21g
Protein10g
Calcium200mg20%
Iron1.8mg10%
Magnesium80mg20%
Niacin2mg10%
Phosphorus250mg25%
Potassium210mg6%
Riboflavin0.17mg10%
Thiamin0.15mg10%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C6mg10%
Vitamin D60Number of International Units15%
Vitamin E3Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Cane Syrup, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Peanuts, Rice Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Peanut Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Soy Flour, Natural Flavors, Organic Cocoa Butter1, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Green Tea Extract (Contains Caffeine), Organic Soy Lecithin.Vitamins & Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Niacinamide (Vit. B3), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12 ).1rainforest Alliance Certified Tm

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

