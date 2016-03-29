Clif Bar Peanut Toffee Buzz Energy Bars
Product Details
CLIF Barhas been sustaining athletes at all levels for over 25 years, and we're just as proud to sustain communities across the country. Since we established our CLIFCorps program in 2001, CLIF Bar employees have dedicated nearly 175,000 hours to delivering meals to the elderly, building trails and urban gardens, cleaning beaches, volunteering at local schools, and more—all on company time! A lot goes into making CLIF Bar & Company such a special place to work, and serving others has always been one of our favorite ways to give back.
Feature Benefits:
- Contains Caffeine
- 10g Protein
- Made with Organic Peanut Butter
- Kosher
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Cane Syrup, Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Peanuts, Rice Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Peanut Flour, Organic Oat Fiber, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Soy Flour, Natural Flavors, Organic Cocoa Butter1, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Green Tea Extract (Contains Caffeine), Organic Soy Lecithin.Vitamins & Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Niacinamide (Vit. B3), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12 ).1rainforest Alliance Certified Tm
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
