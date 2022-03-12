Clif Bar® Sierra Trail Mix Energy Bars
Product Details
CLIF 2nd Responder Fund. Though CLIF Bar & Company makes nutritious food, we also believe that our actions should nourish people, planet, and communities. For years we've supported communities impacted by natural disasters by helping to provide a second response—offering aid after the first responders have completed their heroic work, when the news coverage has ceased and the hard work of rejuvenating communities has just begun. To deepen our commitment to those communities affected by future disasters, we've created the CLIF Second Responder Fund, which will be funded by 100% of the net profit from the sales of our Sierra Trail Mix CLIF BAR® energy bars. Know that with each purchase, you've joined a larger mission to make it good. —Gary & Kit
- Founder and Owners of CLIF Bar & Company
- Family and Employee Owned
- 100% of net profit from this bar donated to the Clif 2nd Responder Fund™.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Raisins, Organic Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Oat Fiber, Dried Cane Syrup, Organic Soy Flour, Unsweetened Chocolate, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Organic Date Paste, Sea Salt, Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavors, Barley Malt Extract, Sunflower Oil, Vanilla Extract, Soy Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
