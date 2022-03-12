Clif Bar® Sierra Trail Mix Energy Bars Perspective: front
Clif Bar® Sierra Trail Mix Energy Bars Perspective: back
Clif Bar® Sierra Trail Mix Energy Bars Perspective: left
Clif Bar® Sierra Trail Mix Energy Bars Perspective: right
Clif Bar® Sierra Trail Mix Energy Bars Perspective: top
Clif Bar® Sierra Trail Mix Energy Bars Perspective: bottom
Clif Bar® Sierra Trail Mix Energy Bars

12 ct / 2.4 ozUPC: 0072225236105
Product Details

CLIF 2nd Responder Fund. Though CLIF Bar & Company makes nutritious food, we also believe that our actions should nourish people, planet, and communities. For years we've supported communities impacted by natural disasters by helping to provide a second response—offering aid after the first responders have completed their heroic work, when the news coverage has ceased and the hard work of rejuvenating communities has just begun. To deepen our commitment to those communities affected by future disasters, we've created the CLIF Second Responder Fund, which will be funded by 100% of the net profit from the sales of our Sierra Trail Mix CLIF BAR® energy bars. Know that with each purchase, you've joined a larger mission to make it good. —Gary & Kit

  • Founder and Owners of CLIF Bar & Company
  • Family and Employee Owned
  • 100% of net profit from this bar donated to the Clif 2nd Responder Fund™.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (68 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate41g13.67%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar22g
Protein10g
Calcium200mg20%
Iron2.7mg15%
Magnesium100mg25%
Niacin2mg10%
Phosphorus250mg25%
Potassium260mg7.43%
Riboflavin0.17mg10%
Thiamin0.15mg10%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C6mg10%
Vitamin D60Number of International Units15%
Vitamin E3Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Raisins, Organic Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Oat Fiber, Dried Cane Syrup, Organic Soy Flour, Unsweetened Chocolate, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Organic Date Paste, Sea Salt, Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavors, Barley Malt Extract, Sunflower Oil, Vanilla Extract, Soy Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More