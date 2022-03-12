Ingredients

Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Raisins, Organic Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Oat Fiber, Dried Cane Syrup, Organic Soy Flour, Unsweetened Chocolate, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Organic Date Paste, Sea Salt, Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavors, Barley Malt Extract, Sunflower Oil, Vanilla Extract, Soy Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More