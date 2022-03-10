Clif Bar® White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Flavor Mini Energy Bars
Product Details
Clif Bar White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Flavor Mini Energy Bars are the snack-size energy bar. Fuel up with a mini but mighty snack. Clif Bar® Minis are an optimal blend of protein, fat, and carbs for a perfectly portioned 110 calorie snack-size energy bar. Roasted macadamia nuts meet creamy white chocolaty flavor.
- MINI, BUT MIGHTY: With 4 grams of protein (7% DV) and 110 calories, it’s the perfect portion of snack-size energy for active everyday occasions
- ENERGY FOR THE ACTIVE EVERYDAY: CLIF BAR® Minis are an optimal blend of protein, fat, and carbs for snack-size energy before (and during) light physical activity
- WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: This mighty delicious mini snack is made with wholesome, non-GMO ingredients like nuts, organic rolled oats, and real chocolate
- SAME GREAT TASTE AS CLIF BAR®: Minis are made with the same recipes as regular-size Clif Bar®; they’re just smaller
- POCKET-SIZED FOR ON-THE-GO: Power up with wholesome, delicious energy, all wrapped up and ready to go
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Organic Rolled Oats , Soy Protein Isolate , Organic Cane Syrup , Organic Roasted Soybeans , Rice Flour , Macadamia Nuts , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Oat Fiber , Organic Soy Flour , Cocoa Butter , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Natural Flavors , Organic Cocoa Butter , Sea Salt , Soy Flour , Barley Malt Extract , Soy Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols ( Antioxidant ) . Vitamins and Minerals : Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Oxide , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Beta Carotene ( Vitamin A ) , Niacinamide ( Vitamin B3 ) , Ergocalciferol ( Vitamin D2 ) , Thiamine Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Cyanocobalamin ( Vitamin B12 ) Rainforest Alliance Certified .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More