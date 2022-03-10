Ingredients

Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Organic Rolled Oats , Soy Protein Isolate , Organic Cane Syrup , Organic Roasted Soybeans , Rice Flour , Macadamia Nuts , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Oat Fiber , Organic Soy Flour , Cocoa Butter , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Natural Flavors , Organic Cocoa Butter , Sea Salt , Soy Flour , Barley Malt Extract , Soy Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols ( Antioxidant ) . Vitamins and Minerals : Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Oxide , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Beta Carotene ( Vitamin A ) , Niacinamide ( Vitamin B3 ) , Ergocalciferol ( Vitamin D2 ) , Thiamine Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Cyanocobalamin ( Vitamin B12 ) Rainforest Alliance Certified .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More