Clif Bloks Orange Flavor Energy Chews With Caffeine
Product Details
Provide quick, chewable, energy to athletes while training and racing. Bloks come in 33 calorie cubes, making it easy to customize and track caloric and electrolyte intake during long outings and races. Need a break from all the fruity flavors out there? Try this zingy take on an athlete staple.
- Energy Chews provide quick, chewable energy for training and racing.
- Available in 11 delicious flavors, with sodium and caffeine levels to suit any goals.
- Easy-to-open packaging and a soft, chewable texture lets you focus on performance.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup , Organic Dried Cane Syrup , Organic Maltodextrin , Pectin , Citric Acid , Potassium Citrate , Green Tea Extract , Natural Flavor , Colored with Orange , Annatto , Sea Salt , Organic Sunflower Oil , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More