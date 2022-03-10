Clif Bloks Orange Flavor Energy Chews With Caffeine Perspective: front
Clif Bloks Orange Flavor Energy Chews With Caffeine Perspective: back
Clif Bloks Orange Flavor Energy Chews With Caffeine Perspective: left
Clif Bloks Orange Flavor Energy Chews With Caffeine Perspective: right
Clif Bloks Orange Flavor Energy Chews With Caffeine Perspective: top
Clif Bloks Orange Flavor Energy Chews With Caffeine Perspective: bottom
Clif Bloks Orange Flavor Energy Chews With Caffeine

18 ct / 2.12 ozUPC: 0072225238065
Product Details

Provide quick, chewable, energy to athletes while training and racing. Bloks come in 33 calorie cubes, making it easy to customize and track caloric and electrolyte intake during long outings and races. Need a break from all the fruity flavors out there? Try this zingy take on an athlete staple.

  • Energy Chews provide quick, chewable energy for training and racing.
  • Available in 11 delicious flavors, with sodium and caffeine levels to suit any goals.
  • Easy-to-open packaging and a soft, chewable texture lets you focus on performance.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup , Organic Dried Cane Syrup , Organic Maltodextrin , Pectin , Citric Acid , Potassium Citrate , Green Tea Extract , Natural Flavor , Colored with Orange , Annatto , Sea Salt , Organic Sunflower Oil , Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
