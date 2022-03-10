Clif Kid® Z Bar™ S'mores Family Pack Energy Snack Bars Perspective: front
Clif Kid® Z Bar™ S'mores Family Pack Energy Snack Bars Perspective: back
Clif Kid® Z Bar™ S'mores Family Pack Energy Snack Bars Perspective: left
Clif Kid® Z Bar™ S'mores Family Pack Energy Snack Bars Perspective: right
Clif Kid® Z Bar™ S'mores Family Pack Energy Snack Bars Perspective: bottom
Clif Kid® Z Bar™ S'mores Family Pack Energy Snack Bars

12 ct / 1.27 ozUPC: 0072225219227
Product Details

  • Nourishing kids in motion with organic baked whole grain energy snacks
  • 11 grams of whole grains
  • Good source of fiber
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bar
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat1g6%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber2g10%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium88mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Oat Blend (Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Oat Flour, Organic Oat Fiber), Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Fig Paste, Organic Chocolate Chips (Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Soy Lecithin, Organic Vanilla Extract), Organic Cane Syrup, Organic Honey, Organic White Chunks (Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Soy Lecithin, Organic Vanilla Extract), Organic Soy Butter (Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Soybean Oil, Salt), Natural Flavors, Organic Milled Flaxseed, Baking Soda, Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
