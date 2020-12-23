Clif Kid® ZBar™ Cookies 'N Creme Protein Snack Bars Perspective: front
Clif Kid® ZBar™ Cookies 'N Creme Protein Snack Bars Perspective: back
Clif Kid® ZBar™ Cookies 'N Creme Protein Snack Bars Perspective: left
Clif Kid® ZBar™ Cookies 'N Creme Protein Snack Bars

10 ct / 1.27 ozUPC: 0072225243824
Product Details

Crafted with a balanced blend of protein and whole grains to help provide nutritional building blocks for kids' growing bodies.

  • 5g Protein
  • Non-GMO
  • Made with organic oats
  • Gluten free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 bar
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber2g9%
Sugar9g
Protein5g11%
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1mg4%
Potassium106mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup*, Brown Rice Flour*, Whey Protein Concentrate, Folled Oats*, Cane Sugar*, Cane Syrup*, Oat Flour*, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Alkalized Cocoa*, Rice Flour, Tapioca Syrup Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Pea Protein*, Palm Kernel Solids*, Soy Flour*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin*. *Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Derived From Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
