Ingredients

Tapioca Syrup*, Brown Rice Flour*, Whey Protein Concentrate, Folled Oats*, Cane Sugar*, Cane Syrup*, Oat Flour*, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Alkalized Cocoa*, Rice Flour, Tapioca Syrup Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Pea Protein*, Palm Kernel Solids*, Soy Flour*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin*. *Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Derived From Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

