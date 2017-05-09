Clif Shot Bloks Strawberry Flavor Energy Chews
Product Details
Provide quick, chewable, energy to athletes while training and racing. Bloks come in 33 calorie cubes, making it easy to customize and track caloric and electrolyte intake during long outings and races. Need a break from all the fruity flavors out there? Try this zingy take on an athlete staple.
- CREATED BY ATHLETES FOR ATHLETES: CLIF BLOKS Energy Chews provide quick, chewable energy for training and racing.
- AS TASTY AS THEY ARE FUNCTIONAL: Available in 11 delicious flavors, with sodium and caffeine levels to suit any goals.
- EASY TO EAT: Easy-to-open packaging and a soft, chewable texture lets you focus on performance.
- CUSTOMIZABLE: CLIF BLOKS come in 33-calorie cubes, with sleek and portable packaging that makes it easy to customize and track caloric and electrolyte intake during long outings and races.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Maltodextrin*, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate* (For Color), Potassium Citrate, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil*, Carnauba Wax*.*Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More