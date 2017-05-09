Clif Shot Bloks Strawberry Flavor Energy Chews Perspective: front
Clif Shot Bloks Strawberry Flavor Energy Chews Perspective: back
Clif Shot Bloks Strawberry Flavor Energy Chews Perspective: left
Clif Shot Bloks Strawberry Flavor Energy Chews Perspective: right
Clif Shot Bloks Strawberry Flavor Energy Chews Perspective: top
Clif Shot Bloks Strawberry Flavor Energy Chews Perspective: bottom
Clif Shot Bloks Strawberry Flavor Energy Chews

18 ct / 2.12 ozUPC: 0072225238062
Provide quick, chewable, energy to athletes while training and racing. Bloks come in 33 calorie cubes, making it easy to customize and track caloric and electrolyte intake during long outings and races. Need a break from all the fruity flavors out there? Try this zingy take on an athlete staple.

  • CREATED BY ATHLETES FOR ATHLETES: CLIF BLOKS Energy Chews provide quick, chewable energy for training and racing.
  • AS TASTY AS THEY ARE FUNCTIONAL: Available in 11 delicious flavors, with sodium and caffeine levels to suit any goals.
  • EASY TO EAT: Easy-to-open packaging and a soft, chewable texture lets you focus on performance.
  • CUSTOMIZABLE: CLIF BLOKS come in 33-calorie cubes, with sleek and portable packaging that makes it easy to customize and track caloric and electrolyte intake during long outings and races.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium18mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Tapioca Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Maltodextrin*, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate* (For Color), Potassium Citrate, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil*, Carnauba Wax*.*Organic Ingredient

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

