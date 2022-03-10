Clif Shot Bloks Tropical Punch Energy Chews Perspective: front
Clif Shot Bloks Tropical Punch Energy Chews Perspective: back
Clif Shot Bloks Tropical Punch Energy Chews Perspective: left
Clif Shot Bloks Tropical Punch Energy Chews Perspective: right
Clif Shot Bloks Tropical Punch Energy Chews Perspective: top
Clif Shot Bloks Tropical Punch Energy Chews

18 ct / 2.12 ozUPC: 0072225238069
As an athlete and CLIF Bar's founder, I've enjoyed my share of CLIF Shot® Energy Gels. But after countless miles of training and racing, I realized it was time to expand the options, which is why we created CLIF Bloks® Energy Chews. Made from organic ingredients that deliver quick energy, CLIF Bloks come in delicious, bite-size pieces so you can easily customize your sports nutrition. Plus, with our unique packaging, accessing your nutrition has never been easier. So if you're ready for more variety, grab some Bloks the next time you head out the door.

  • Easy Access
  • Tear packet then push CLIF Bloks up and out
  • Sleek and Portable
  • Enables one-handed use and easily fits in a bike jersey, running shorts, or a backpack

Nutritional Information

Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup , * , Cane Sugar , * , Maltodextrin , * , Pectin , Citric Acid , Black Carrot Juice Concentrate , * ( For Color ) , Natural Flavor , Potassium Citrate , Green Tea Extract ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Sea Salt , Sunflower Oil , * , Carnauba Wax , * . * , Organic Ingredient : .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

