Clif Shot Bloks Tropical Punch Energy Chews
Product Details
As an athlete and CLIF Bar's founder, I've enjoyed my share of CLIF Shot® Energy Gels. But after countless miles of training and racing, I realized it was time to expand the options, which is why we created CLIF Bloks® Energy Chews. Made from organic ingredients that deliver quick energy, CLIF Bloks come in delicious, bite-size pieces so you can easily customize your sports nutrition. Plus, with our unique packaging, accessing your nutrition has never been easier. So if you're ready for more variety, grab some Bloks the next time you head out the door.
- Easy Access
- Tear packet then push CLIF Bloks up and out
- Sleek and Portable
- Enables one-handed use and easily fits in a bike jersey, running shorts, or a backpack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup , * , Cane Sugar , * , Maltodextrin , * , Pectin , Citric Acid , Black Carrot Juice Concentrate , * ( For Color ) , Natural Flavor , Potassium Citrate , Green Tea Extract ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Sea Salt , Sunflower Oil , * , Carnauba Wax , * . * , Organic Ingredient : .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More