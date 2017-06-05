Clif® Shot™ During Double Expresso Energy Gel Packets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Clif® Shot™ During Double Expresso Energy Gel Packets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Clif® Shot™ During Double Expresso Energy Gel Packets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Clif® Shot™ During Double Expresso Energy Gel Packets Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Clif® Shot™ During Double Expresso Energy Gel Packets Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Clif® Shot™ During Double Expresso Energy Gel Packets

24 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0072225227626
Purchase Options

Product Details

As athletes, we constantly strive to go longer and faster. And whether we're running, riding, or climbing, CLIF Shot® Energy Gel provides quick energy in a portable packet. We designed Shot Gel with ingredients that deliver great taste and a smooth consistency. Plus, with Litter Leash® packaging, the tear tab stays attached after opening, making it easy to enjoy on the fly.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Dried Cane Syrup , Water , Coffee Extract ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Natural Flavor , Green Tea Extract ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Sea Salt , Potassium Citrate .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More