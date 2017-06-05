Clif® Shot™ During Double Expresso Energy Gel Packets
Product Details
As athletes, we constantly strive to go longer and faster. And whether we're running, riding, or climbing, CLIF Shot® Energy Gel provides quick energy in a portable packet. We designed Shot Gel with ingredients that deliver great taste and a smooth consistency. Plus, with Litter Leash® packaging, the tear tab stays attached after opening, making it easy to enjoy on the fly.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Dried Cane Syrup , Water , Coffee Extract ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Natural Flavor , Green Tea Extract ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Sea Salt , Potassium Citrate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More