Ingredients

Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Dried Cane Syrup , Water , Coffee Extract ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Natural Flavor , Green Tea Extract ( Contains : Caffeine ) , Sea Salt , Potassium Citrate .

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More