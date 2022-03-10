Clif® Shot™ Mocha Flavor Caffeine Energy Gels
Product Details
Clif Shot Energy Gel provides quick energy to athletes while racing and training. With ingredients that are 90% organic and a thin consistency, getting energized between breaths is quick and easy.
- Deliciously Dynamic Duo: Chocolate plus coffee, with a kick of caffeine
- Designed by Athletes, for Athletes: Clif Shot Energy Gel provides quick energy for training and racing
- Convenient Packaging: Litter leash top stays attached to the packaging so you can help keep our roads and trails pristine
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin*, Cane Sugar*, Water, Cocoa* (Processed With Alkali), Coffee Extract (Contains Caffeine), Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Green Tea Extract (Contains Caffeine), Potassium Citrate.*Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
