Clif® Shot™ Mocha Flavor Caffeine Energy Gels
Clif® Shot™ Mocha Flavor Caffeine Energy Gels
Clif® Shot™ Mocha Flavor Caffeine Energy Gels
Clif® Shot™ Mocha Flavor Caffeine Energy Gels
Clif® Shot™ Mocha Flavor Caffeine Energy Gels
Clif® Shot™ Mocha Flavor Caffeine Energy Gels

24 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0072225227622
Product Details

Clif Shot Energy Gel provides quick energy to athletes while racing and training. With ingredients that are 90% organic and a thin consistency, getting energized between breaths is quick and easy.

  • Deliciously Dynamic Duo: Chocolate plus coffee, with a kick of caffeine
  • Designed by Athletes, for Athletes: Clif Shot Energy Gel provides quick energy for training and racing
  • Convenient Packaging: Litter leash top stays attached to the packaging so you can help keep our roads and trails pristine

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maltodextrin*, Cane Sugar*, Water, Cocoa* (Processed With Alkali), Coffee Extract (Contains Caffeine), Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Green Tea Extract (Contains Caffeine), Potassium Citrate.*Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

