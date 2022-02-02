Clifford the Big Red Dog Doghouse 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: front
Clifford the Big Red Dog Doghouse 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: back
Clifford the Big Red Dog Doghouse 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: left
Clifford the Big Red Dog Doghouse 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: right
Clifford the Big Red Dog Doghouse 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: top
Clifford the Big Red Dog Doghouse 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: bottom
Clifford the Big Red Dog Doghouse 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

1 EachUPC: 0070598812009
Clifford the Big Red Dog plays with friends in his giant Doghouse. This puzzle is 24 pieces and 19 inches x 14 inches in size. Look for The Right Fit puzzles collection and make sure your little one gets the correct piece count and size for a good challenge for their age. This puzzle is the right fit for ages 3+.

