Clio Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bar
1.7 ozUPC: 0086170300011
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 bar (50g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g11%
Saturated Fat6g29%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol18mg6%
Sodium31mg1%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar10g
Protein8g16%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Yogurt (pasteurized skim milk, active cultures), Strawberry Jam (Strawberries, sugar, pectin, lemon juice, natural flavor), Chocolate Glaze (cocoa, sugar, palm kernel oil, sunflower lecithin, salt), sugar, butter, non fat dry milk, xanthan gum, ascorbic acid (Vitamin C).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.