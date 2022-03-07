Nutrition Facts

1.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size 1 bar (50g)

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 11% Saturated Fat 6g 29% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 18mg 6%

Sodium 31mg 1%

Total Carbohydrate 13g 4% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Sugar 10g

Protein 8g 16%